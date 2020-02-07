The city of Branson’s Planning & Development department has released its fourth quarter report, and it shows good news for the city.
The report highlights consistent growth within the city of Branson.
“It is the opinion of the Planning & Development director that the city’s investment in the 76 Country Boulevard corridor and the Historic Downtown area, along with the Board of Aldermen’s support of the updated development codes over the past five years, has provided the development community with the confidence that Branson is a wise place to make their investments,” said Melody Pettit, Branson’s Communications Manager.
The Planning & Development Department’s 2019 4th Quarter report shows a steady increase in building permits and construction value for the city.
According to the report, some of the highlights from the 2019 4th Quarter report are:
- The total number of building permits issued increased slightly for the fourth straight year.
Specifically, 1,860 permits were issued with 1,334 of them being for commercial and 526 for residential.
- The total value of building permits shot up significantly to $122.1 million ($110.7 M commercial and $11.4 M residential). This total was over double each of the previous four years plus.
- Overall, the entire department responded strongly to providing quality customer service as compared to last year.
Some of the big, high-dollar permits for commercial construction that have started to set their roots in Branson in the last year are:
Fourth quarter:
Building, Westgate Branson Woods Waterpark, $15,518,000
Third quarter:
–Building, Majestic Questers, $2,000,000
Second quarter:
–Building, Cox Utility Plant, $10,390,000
–Landscape, Cedar Ridge Campus Site Improvements, $1,480,000
–Land disturb, Chateau Cove Phases 3-5 LS, $1,000,000
First quarter:
–Building, Aquarium
at the Boardwalk, $27,400,000
–Building, Wonderworks,
$13,000,000
–Building, Cox Branson utility Plant (STRUCT), $1,500,000
–Building, Wyndham Resorts, $1,237,000
–Building, Tequilas 2, $1,136,000
On top of the report, Planning and Development is also working on making the process to develop and build in Branson easier.
According to the report, at the beginning of the month the Planning & Development Department launched the first phase of “Citizenserve.”
Citzenserve is an online portal designed to increase efficiency and transparency when it comes to building permits, planning requests and code enforcement processing.
According to the city, feedback over the first month has been positive.
“We are very excited about making the process to develop and build in Branson easier,” said Planning & Development Director, Joel Hornickel in the release. “Being able to accept, review, process and track requests electronically is truly a game-changer for the city. While we will continue to look for and identify other ways to further improve the system, it has already impressed us with its capabilities.”
Planning and Development’s full report can be found on the City of Branson’s website at bransonmo.gov/299/Reports under “Planning and Development Department.”
According to the report from the city of Branson, residents and community members are encouraged to look through the entire report and to call the Planning & Development Department at 417-337-8549 with any questions or concerns.
