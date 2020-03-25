A city of Branson department is offering pick-up and delivery for the at-risk population in the Branson community.
The Branson Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with the city of Branson, is offering complimentary grocery pick-up and delivery for seniors as well as the immunocompromised beginning Wednesday, March 25.
Assistance will be provided Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Branson Parks and Recreation asks those who would like to participate in this service to have a list of essential needs ready at the time they call so they can be served in the most effective manner possible.
Lists must be limited to essential items only to allow Branson Parks & Recreation to serve the largest number of people possible.
Those utilizing the service will have the ability to pay by providing the grocery store with their credit card information over the phone while the volunteer is checking out.
Essential items will be left on the doorstep and the volunteer will ring the doorbell to notify the recipient their items have been delivered. This will allow limited contact and safe distancing practices between individuals.
Employees in the Parks & and Recreation Department recently became available for some other duty. On Tuesday, the city announced that all Branson Parks and Recreation parks and trails will be closed until further notice to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
For more information or to request a delivery, call the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.