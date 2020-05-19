Ballparks of America has hired a new general manager to oversee day-to-day operations at the establishment, and he’s a familiar face for regional baseball fans.
Retired Major League Baseball player Scott Bailes was announced May 15 to the position. Bailes retired after nine seasons in the Major Leagues with the Cleveland Indians, California Angels and the Texas Rangers, and went on to become the founder of Sports World, an indoor sports training facility.
According to the release, Bailes worked with the Cardinals organization for eight seasons as the Director of Development and still today as the color commentator on all television broadcasts.
Bailes was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
According to Sports Facilities Management (SFM), the national management service that partners with the four owners of Ballparks of America, Bailes is believed to be the perfect fit with his wealth of knowledge and reputation in the baseball world.
“Scott Bailes has a background in the major leagues and we knew he would be a great fit,” says Lori Moore, account executive of SFM, in a press release. “We have seen his influence in his various roles, not only as a professional baseball player, but also after his retirement. We have no doubt he will exceed expectations as the general manager of Ballparks of America.”
Bailes is coming on board just in time to help kick off the 2020 baseball season in the Ozarks, and he will be a part of an extended season, according to the release.
“I am honored to work for SFM and to join the Ballparks team,” said Bailes in the release. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and leadership to the complex so we can offer visitors an exceptional experience on the field and off. Our team at Ballparks of America looks forward to bringing back baseball and are expecting a great season.”
Ballparks also recently announced new events in August and September as a result of the delayed start of the baseball season and increased customer demand.
According to the release, SFM is leading preparations to put in place additional cleaning, social distancing and potential screening policies and safety procedures to protect players, visitors and employees.
Ballparks of America will be hosting the 2020 Memorial Day Classic from May 22-25, according to their website.
Visit ballparksofamerica.com or check them out on Facebook.
