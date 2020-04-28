After announcing they were going into “hibernation mode” earlier this month, the folks at Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday morning the validity of all 2020 season passes will extend into 2021.
According to a release, the validity of the current 2020 Season Pass will extend until to June 1, 2021. The release also stated “there is nothing the pass holder needs to do,” and it will be automatically updated.
“While we don’t know the exact date that Silver Dollar City can open, please know we are working diligently behind the scenes and we are committed to providing safe and memorable experiences for our guests and their families,” said President of Silver Dollar City Attractions Brad Thomas. “We will keep you informed of any updates on our website at silverdollarcity.com/Coronavirus-Update.”
Silver Dollar City will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with medical experts and follow public health official recommendations, “so we can reopen as soon as possible and bring people back to work,” the release stated.
“We thank our Silver Dollar City family for their continued understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis,” Thomas said.
Earlier this month, park officials announced Silver Dollar City would “temporarily go into hibernation mode” due to “continued uncertainty related to the duration of this global pandemic.” Originally, Silver Dollar City’s website stated the park would try to open in May, but that has been changed to read “temporarily closed” until the specific re-opening date is clear.
Visit silverdollarcity.com for more updates and information.
