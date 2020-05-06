Branson parks, trails and recreation facilities have reopened.
According to a press release from the city, all city parks opened May 5, with some restrictions.
According to the release, everyone who uses the parks and trails are required to maintain social distancing (six feet) and must refrain from gathering in groups with non-family members.
The Branson RecPlex is included in the openings, with social distancing measures also being required. The indoor walking track is open, along with the gymnasium; however, pick-up games will not be allowed at this time due to social distancing requirements.
Additional cleaning and disinfecting measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of all RecPlex guests, according to the city.
The CoxHealth Fitness Center will continue to remain closed at this time.
The Branson Community Center is also open to the public but will have limited programs and activities available, according to the release. For information, call the Community Center Coordinator Traci Burrow at 417-337-8510.
Senior Age will continue to offer pick-up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Center. Dine-in meals will continue to not be offered at this time.
According to the release, the Branson Parks and Recreation Department will continue to evaluate the schedule for summer programs, including youth baseball and softball, Summer Day Camp and aquatic services.
For immediate updates as they become available, visit “Branson Parks and Recreation” on Facebook.
Visit bransonparksandrecreation.com or call the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
