Taney County has been selected to be part of a COVID-19 count, and that means some residents of Taney and Stone counties will be able to be tested for the virus, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
According to the Taney County Health Department, Taney County has been selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to be a part of a "point-in-time" COVID-19 count. A total of 400 individuals in Stone and Taney counties can have the test, for free, as part of the count. Individuals do not have to be symptomatic or have had any exposure risks to register. Any Missouri resident is eligible for testing and must register at https://redcap.link/mocovidcctesting to receive a free COVID-19 test, according to a press release from the Taney County Health Department.
Participants will be able to select from available time slots and will receive further instruction after registering. Pre-registration is required.
The COVID-19 testing schedule:
