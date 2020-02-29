Former Branson Mayor Karen Best took a big leap into her campaign for Missouri House of Representatives on Saturday when the state’s governor stopped by to stump for her.
A few dozen supporters, including several state and local officials, gathered at the Branson Hills Clubhouse on Saturday, leap day, to hear Missouri Gov. Mike Parson say a few words of support for Best.
Parson, who last year appointed Best as the state chairperson for the 2020 census, said he first met Best when she was mayor and he was lieutenant governor.
“She really did a lot better job of bringing my attention to this region of the state,” Parson said. “I just knew she was hustling business all the time. She was trying to make Branson a better place.”
Best served two terms as mayor, from 2015-19.
Parson said somebody like Best is who is needed in Jefferson City.
“One thing we all are, we are supposed to be public servants,” Parson said. “We’re supposed to be representing you every day. That’s why it’s important to send good people to Jeff City. It’s your only shot to have somebody up there sticking up for you.”
Best, when she introduced Parson, had said something similar about why she is running.
“I’m running because I want to make sure that southwest Missouri, especially western Taney County, has a voice up at the state level,” Best said.
She also professed her conservative credentials, reminding the crowd that she is pro life and pro Second Amendment.
Some of the elected officials and candidates who attended the event include Missouri Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, Branson Alderman Bill Skains, Branson alderman candidate Jeff Seay, Branson school board candidate Lane McConnell, Hollister school board candidate Todd Wright and state senate candidate David Cole.
Best is running for representative district 156, which is currently held by Jeff Justus who cannot run again because of term limits.
She has an opponent for the August Republican primary election, Brian H. Seitz, of Branson. According to a press release issued by Seitz after he filed, he is pastor of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church in Branson and is a business manager at Splash Car Wash. He was also the owner and editor of Music County News, a local entertainment magazine, for 14 years.
Seitz is also touting his conservative credentials.
“As I made my way around Jefferson City the afternoon before filing day, I met with numerous representatives and senators who have a singular focus: moving our state forward and continuing the success that we have had in recent years under strong, conservative leadership,” Seitz said in his press release. “I am the conservative candidate that will champion the issues of Taney County’s citizens, make sure that their voices are heard in our state capital and ensure that our state continues moving forward.”
No Democrat has filed for the seat so far. Candidates, in all parties, have until March 31 to file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.