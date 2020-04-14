While the coronavirus pandemic may go down as one of the darkest times in history, the Hilton Branson Convention Center Hotel has joined other Branson area establishments in their efforts to provide people with a hopeful light to combat the darkness.
Over the weekend, anyone driving through downtown Branson may have been surprised to look up at the Branson Hilton and not only see the lights on inside a number of rooms, but also discover that the illuminating rooms formed the shape of a heart on both the east and west sides of the hotel.
In an email interview, Branson Hilton Area Director of Sales and Marketing Wendy White shared what inspired the Branson Hilton to create what they’ve named the Hearts in Lights.
“We were inspired by the actions we have seen in the community and within our industry both locally and around the globe, of people helping one another and giving hope to others,” White said.
When asked what message the Branson Hilton hopes people receive when they look up and see the Hearts in Lights, White offered a quote from the founder of Hilton hotels.
“Conrad Hilton stated, ‘It has been, and continues to be, our responsibility to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality.’ This is the Hilton Vision and we wanted to give hope and share an expression of love to our community during these challenging times,” White said.
White added that their hope is to continue to leave the Hearts in Lights on each night until the travel restrictions have relaxed. Be sure to follow Hilton Branson Convention Center Hotel on Facebook for latest information on the Hearts in Lights display.
