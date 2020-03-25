The Branson Police Department announced Wednesday it has established an online reporting system to allow certain incidents.
According to a press release, residents and others can still call 911 for more urgent incidents. The online reporting is only available for past incidents where the suspects is no longer at the scene, no injuries, and no collectible evidence at the offense location.
Online reporting may include:
Residents should still dial 911 for in-progress incidents, incidents with suspects on-scene, and offenses involving injury to any person. Residents can, and are still encouraged, to dial 911 any time they need a police officer, the fire department, or EMS.
Anyone needing to report an on-line incident should go to the Branson Police website, at http://www.bransonmo.gov/216/Police, click “Report a Crime or Accident” and fill out the details of the incident. Officers will receive the submission and follow up with a phone call to the reporting party for any additional details needed.
