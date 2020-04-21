There’s a new Thai restaurant in downtown Branson.
Tai Kitchen is owned by Tommie Baker, a Thailand native, who is excited to bring the authentic tastes of Thailand to Branson.
“I have worked in Branson for 11 years but I only see one Thai restaurant in Branson, and that makes me think, why only one, why not more?” said Baker. “Why don’t I give people more choices?”
Tai Kitchen has some unique flare, including its name, that sets it apart.
“I know usually you will see Thai kitchens or Thai restaurants but Tai is our son’s name,” said Baker. My restaurant is a 24-seat restaurant, so we aren’t here to get rich, but we want to be here to give people more choices to pick and to know more about Thai food.”
Although Tai Kitchen may not be as authentic as Tommie may like, he does his best to make it as authentic as possible.
“I can say my food is really close to authentic Thai (but) I can’t say it’s authentic because I try to find the closest ingredients from Thailand,” said Baker. “I always miss my mom’s flavor, so might as well cook it for someone that wants to try our flavors of Thai. I will let customers get to know our flavors little by little. I will add on to the menu as I get to know the customers (and) what they like.”
With 11 years working in the Branson area, Baker decided downtown Branson was the perfect place to start his career as a business owner.
“Downtown Branson is a very good spot for me to start my career as a business owner with a small restaurant that I can cook and give customers the quality that I expect.”
With guidelines set out to help control the spread of COVID-19, it may not have been the ideal grand opening for Tai Kitchen, but they’re still ready to serve the community.
“I want to use this opportunity to open and help out where I can as a local business,” said Baker. “My restaurant should be able to open middle of April for to-go and curbside for customers.”
“COVID-19 is unexpected for everyone, not just the business, so our restaurant will follow and be a part of the community by opening for to-go and curbside only. We know how serious it is, and we want to get through this together, so hygiene is very important to keep everyone safe from it.”
Baker wanted to provide some additional news for the community, reminding everyone that Thai food is about more than just spicy entrees.
“I want (the community) to know that I didn’t come here to compete with another Thai restaurant, but I want to open this restaurant to give people more choices and try our flavors of Thai food,” said Baker. “Please give me a chance to cook for people in Branson. I want them to know not all Thai food is hot. We have a variety of flavors, so if you don’t like spicy, it’s OK.
“We have a non-spicy menu, gluten-free and vegetarian available as well. But, if you like spicy, you can let me know you want Thai hot, and I will make it just like my mom would cook for you.”
Baker is even planning for some exciting things in the future, with a little mystery still in the works.
“In the future when everything gets back to normal, I will have a special plan for our community to save money and help with global warming,” said Baker. I will let you guys know more later about this plan.”
Tai Kitchen is located at 114 E Main St. in Branson. Call 417.320.3097. Visit “Tai Kitchen” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.