Hollister High School has taken the initiative to teach their students about the history of 9/11.
On Monday, Hollister high school took their weekly Pride Time to share a timeline of events leading up to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, show a video and hear personal stories from the staff about what they were doing when they found out the news.
With a majority of their students not even alive at the time of 9/11, it was a lesson Hollister High School officials felt students needed the chance to truly understand.
“My hope is that it creates a greater awareness, that it’s not just a page in a textbook of an event that happened but that it brings that page to life for them and so they have just a deeper more meaningful understanding of that day, what it meant to our country and they can then do a better job of honoring all the people that lost their lives on that day,” said Mary Pierce, Hollister High School techbrarian. “(Students) don’t get it so you have to help them get it and I hope this helped them get it, so that’s the hope.”
According to Pierce, this is the first time this program has been implemented and the hope is to continue it for years to come in order to keep the memory of the people who lost their lives on this tragic day alive.
