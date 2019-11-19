Area residents are invited to help Kimberling City kick-off it’s Christmas season at the annual Hometown Holiday Parade and the all-new Cookies and Cocoa with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Hosted each year by the Kimberling City Lions Club, the Hometown Holiday Parade begins at 10 a.m. Lions Club Secretary and Public Relations Director Rhonda Del Boccio said they are excited to be debuting a new and improved parade route this year that will take parade participants to the new post-parade festivities.
“The parade will step-off by the Kimberling Area Library. It goes down Kimberling Blvd. and Marina Way. It finishes at the Port of Kimberling, where we will have Cookies and Cocoa with Santa, the awards ceremony for those who won trophies for their floats in the parade entries and all kinds of other little festivities.”
The theme for this year’s parade is ‘Christmas Stories.’ Del Boccio explained that they’ll have a set of judges to determine a winner for each of the parade categories: Best Business Float, Best Non-Profit Float, Best Four-Wheel Decorated Vehicle, Best Animal Entry, Best Use of Theme, Best Overall and People’s Choice Award.
“We have various Christmas stories being represented,” Del Boccio said. “We have The Grinch and we have National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. I believe we have The Christmas Story being represented, which is the movie with the BB gun.”
Del Boccio said the parade is the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Business, individuals and animal entries are asked to make a donation to be a part of the parade. Remaining parade category participants are not asked to make a monetary donation, but cookie donations for the post-parade event are welcome.
“The funds that we collect go into our community,” said Del Boccio. “We’ve given to calamity relief to a couple of families who’ve had tragedies and huge bills and things like that. We provide vision exams and eyeglasses for people who can’t afford them themselves.
“We’re working within the school system to try and get more help for kids who need glasses and vision screenings.”
Del Boccio said the best parade viewing and parking will be at Port of Kimberling.
Parade applications are still being accepted.
Interested participants can find the parade application, as well as additional information about the event by visiting the Kimberling City Lions Club page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.