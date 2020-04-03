Several Stone County entities have issued a joint resolution recommending all residents stay at home except to perform essential activity.
The Stone County Commission enacted the resolution in consultation with the cities of Branson West, Crane, Galena, Hurley, Kimberling City, and Reeds Spring; the villages of Indian Point and McCord Bend; the Hurley Fire Protection District; the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District; the Stone County Office of Emergency Management; and the Stone County Health Department.
The proclamation, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 4, states “individuals should leave their residences or place of rest only to perform ‘essential activities.’”
The proclamation is similar to one passed by several Taney County entities last week. It exempts all people working for, or supporting, essential businesses.
Essential activities include “tasks essential to (an individual’s) health and safety” and to the health and safety of others; to obtain necessary services or supplies; to perform work that provides essential products and services; to care for a family member, close personal relative or pet in another household; or to engage in outdoor activity (such as walking, hiking, biking or running) as long as individuals comply with social distancing requirement.
The proclamation includes a long list under its definition of essential businesses, but in general it includes construction, health care (for people and animals), social services, mortuary services, first responders, food production and sales, utilities, freight transportation, gas stations, vehicle sales and repair, lodging, building and lawn supplies, laundry services, postal services, childcare facilities, firearms sales, and educational activities to support distance-learning activities. Restaurants can operate carry-out, drive-thru and delivery services. Religious activity to support distance or virtual services can operate as long as fewer than 10 persons are in the group.
Non-essential businesses are asked to maintain “minimum basic operations.” The resolution requests that non-essential businesses facilitate employees working from home, minimum activity to maintain inventory and facilities, to ensure security, process payroll and other related functions.
The proclamation defines “physical distancing requirements” as maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, washing hands, regularly cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands.
The proclamation states that it will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.
