When Branson-area shows and attractions were all forced to close their doors to the public, many of them, like The Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Adventure, have continued operations behind the scenes to insure they’re ready for the day they can reopen.
The Butterfly Palace features a 7,000-square-foot garden that houses close to 2,000 live exotic species of butterflies at a time. Visitors to the palace can also enjoy a 3D film on monarch butterflies or take in their outdoor milkweed garden that was planted to draw in the local monarch butterflies and much more.
Since the pandemic began, The Butterfly Palace has welcomed around 2,700 new butterflies. While that number is smaller than the 3,000 butterflies a month the palace typically receives, The Butterfly Place General Manager Brittney Smith said they’re doing what they can help to butterfly farms around the globe.
“There’s butterfly exhibits all over the U.S., and there’s a lot of them in England, which is really where the exhibits started. So there’s one distributor here in the U.S. The butterfly farms ship those pupae to him, and then he distributes to all of the exhibits here in the U.S.,” said Smith. “So when all of this started happening, most of us were just thinking of how it was impacting us here, we hadn’t even thought of ‘Oh gosh. What if the farms’ borders shut down, or they’re not able to operate then we can’t even get butterflies.”
Smith said a good example of the impact the pandemic has had on the butterfly farms was when Rich, their U.S. distributor with London Pupae Supplies, called and said that he had 8,000 pupa sitting on his counter with nowhere to go.
“He was just shocked that, that’s how many butterflies were ordered from these farms. That these farms had shipped to exhibits, but those exhibits were closed and therefore couldn’t take those butterflies,” said Smith. “His shipments are about (normally) anywhere from 400 to 500 butterflies and then he sent us an extra 200 butterflies out of that shipment. So we got our normal shipment from him and then he said, ‘Can you take any extra’ and I said, ‘Yeah sure. Send us what you’d like’ and he sent us about 200 extra.”
Due to travel restrictions, Smith explained that their consistent shipments of butterflies have been stopped for the most part. But thanks to a unique series of events, the Butterfly Palace was able to also recently welcome in some butterflies from Green Hills Butterfly Ranch in Belize.
“It had actually been out of production for five years and last year a gentleman reopened it and started producing butterflies again. This gentleman is a pilot as his main profession and so he was able to coordinate space on one of his flights to the U.S. last week, therefore getting some pupa into the states,” said Smith. “So there was a shipment of about 800 and that was split between us and whatever other butterfly exhibits are still open. So we got 176 of those I believe.”
While they’ve not welcomed in any butterflies that they’ve never carried before, Smith said oddly enough they’ve been able to receive shipments that included 419 of the Blue Morpho Butterfly and 80 of the Owl Butterfly, which are two fan favorites.
“Those live about three months, whereas most butterflies only live two to three weeks. So thankfully, even though our butterfly numbers are down quite a bit, we will still have those butterflies living because they live so long,” said Smith. “So we’ll have a big room of a lot of Morpho’s and a lot of Owl butterflies. But they’re both big, very large butterflies and they’re very beautiful.”
As The Butterfly Place is closed and the life-span of butterflies are relatively short, Smith said it’s hard to justify spending a couple of thousand dollars a month on new butterflies when no one is going to get to see them. But thanks to their nonprofit, Friends of Butterflies and the Rainforest Foundation, they’ve been able to continue purchasing butterflies.
Smith explained that the foundation was started after she and Bruce Herschend, the owner of The Butterfly Palace, traveled to Costa Rica to visit one of their main suppliers at the El Bosque Nuevo Butterfly Farm. When Herschend asked how they could best help the butterfly farm in the future, the owner said they could help by buying more butterflies.
“As a business, we can only spend so much on butterflies as our budget, and our budget has always been about $70,000 a year. So (Herschend) made a commitment to them and said, ‘I’ll do my best, and we’re going to try to raise that to $100,000,” said Smith. “So an extra $30,000 a year. If we don’t get that in donations, the business will just make that up, and we will make that difference.”
Smith added that this year, the foundation had finally raised enough money to fulfill their $30,000 promise to purchase more pupae, which was really perfect timing.
“So we started giving (farms) a budget of butterflies that if they could get them into the country … we would take them and the foundation would buy them. So even though we don’t have any customers to see them, we’ve got butterflies flying in here and we’re able to fulfill the mission of the foundation as well as support these butterfly farms,” said Smith. “So maybe they don’t have such a hard hit and hopefully don’t have to shut their doors completely. Because some of them are such small operations that this situation could wipe them out, which effects the entire butterfly industry all together.”
While a reopening date has not yet been announced, there are a number of things guests can look forward to experiencing at the The Butterfly Palace when it reopens. Smith said visitors can help a butterfly take its first flight with a butterfly release or even feed the butterflies from their hands while holding a nectar flower.
“We have a little banyan tree adventure for little ones. We have a mirror maze, which is everybody’s favorite and we have a room with reptiles and amphibians. All rainforest species of lizards and frogs and geckos,” said Smith. “Then we also do a three-day wristband, so all tickets are good for three consecutive days. As along as they keep their wrist band on they can come back. I’d say a good 70% of our customers take advantage of that.”
Visit thebutterflypalace.com or visit their page on Facebook.
