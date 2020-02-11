On Jan. 15, the Director of the city of Branson Planning & Development, Joel Hornickel, issued a Findings of Fact and a Written Order of Abatement declaring Livin’ On Main Apartments, on 102 N. Fifth Street, as dangerous.
“It’s mainly that the property has not been maintained as it should be,” said Hornickel. “There are electrical concerns that the city has noted through inspections. There are concerns with the integrity of the flooring, that obviously people are walking on, sleeping on and living on. So those are critical things that anybody should not have to worry about when they’re living, whether in an apartment, a home, or wherever.”
“It’s also noted that the owner of the property has been delinquent on their payments, their fees for both water service to the property as well as trash service to the property, and again those are two things that can also affect just basic living conditions for anyone.”
The formal order provided the property owner with 30 days, until Feb. 15) to address the violations.
“It’s something that the city has been monitoring throughout the entire process,” said Hornickel. “Sometimes it’s daily, they do drive-bys and visits. Sometimes it’s weekly. Just depends when they’re in the area to monitor any progress, if at all.”
If the property owner fails to address the violations, the city’s order will be final, and any person on the property after the 30 days will be deemed as trespassing and in violation of the city’s municipal code.
According to a press release, on Feb. 25, 2019, several property maintenance violations were found at 102 N. Fifth Street, resulting in violations of the city of Branson’s Municipal Code. These violations threatened the life, health, or safety of the property, its occupants or the public.
After a failure to correct the violations, the property owner was given notice that the city was initiating the dangerous building process.
“There was some progress that was made,” said Hornickel. “It was pretty minor progress though, in terms of cleaning up trash around the property and addressing some of the issues that were noted by code enforcement officers back in February of 2019.
“However, there was no significant improvements that were made to the ongoing issues, so that’s why the city decided to go ahead and pursue the dangerous building process.”
According to the release, on Jan. 13, Hornickel convened a hearing where the city and the property owner were given the opportunity to present information regarding the violations.
A call to the manager of the property was not returned by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.