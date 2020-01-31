Relay for Life of Stone and Taney Counties are hosting their 2020 Kick-Off Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Branson-Hollister Lions Club.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of fundraising activities, according to Relay for Life Community Development Manager Jordan Norcross.
“A spaghetti lunch for a $5 donation with drinks included as well. We’re going to have a lot of different things such as a silent auction,” said Norcross. “There will be jams and jellies as well as some other vendors. We are still looking for some other vendors if they would like to get involved.
“We’re going to have fun and games there as well as getting people excited for our Relay for Life event on Saturday, May 2.”
Norcross added that the purpose of the kick-off event is to bring everybody together for a celebration of life.
“The Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraiser event to save lives from cancer,” Norcross said. “At our Relay for Life events, participants will celebrate those who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones that have been lost to cancer as well as be able to take action for life-saving changes. Together we can beat our biggest rival.”
Norcross also explained that at the event attendees will have the chance to sign-up their teams to participate in the Relay for Life event on Saturday, May 2.
“The kick-off is a way to get everybody together to get them energized and an easy way to get participates to sign up a team where they can start leading the fight against cancer,” Norcross said. “Then they can go out and recruit their team members such as family and friends, co-workers, their local church groups and really anyone they want to join the fight against cancer.”
The funds raised by the individuals and teams who participate all go to benefit the American Cancer Society who are working to attack cancer in a variety of ways, which Norcross said are all critical for them to achieve a world without cancer.
“From developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities. From providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Relay for Life is our signature fundraiser dedicated to helping … our local communities,” said Norcross. “It’s a free event. A family fun event. There’s a lot of different activities for the kids, but it’s a special day that we come together and remember people that have been touched by cancer.”
Norcross also shared that people are not going to want to miss out on this year’s kick-off, because they’ll be sharing some of the big changes regarding this year’s event.
“The big thing is May 2 this year is going to be our Relay for Life over at Hollister schools. It’s the first time that we’re doing it over there,” he said. “It is going to be on a Saturday. We’ve always held it on a Friday, but this year’s going to be moved to a Saturday.”
Information and dates on this year’s Barks for Life and Taking Aim at Cancer events will also be announced at the kick-off.
“Something that I always hate to say, but one in three women will be diagnosed with some kind of cancer in their lifetime, and for guys it’s one in two people. So when you look at the numbers, there’s too many people being affected by cancer, and we want to help create a world that’s not going to be like that anymore,” said Norcross. “We are wanting a lower number. We are wanting to help as many times as we can.”
The kick-off event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Branson/Hollister Lions Club is located at 1015 East State Highway 76 in Branson. For additional information or to become a vendor contact Terri Williams at 417-230-6200.
