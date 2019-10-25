Baking Memories 4 Kids Founder Frank Squeo and Panera Bread partnered together to make the day of a very special girl in the Ozarks.
“She’s speechless. I’ve never seen her like this ever,” said her father Christopher Eckhoff.
December “Cemmy” Eckhoff, age 8, and her family were surprised with a very special all-expenses paid vacation to all the theme parks in Orlando, Florida for one week.
“It means the world. She’s been through hell and back, and we’ve had times where we didn’t know if we were going to get to bring her home. She deserves this ‘cause she always puts on a brave smile and a brave face. It almost feels like to try to console us whenever she’s the one going through it,” said her mother Sarah Loman. “This is everything to know she gets to have just a little bit of time where she doesn’t have to worry about being the sick kid or just the craziness that goes on. She gets to go and be a kid for a little bit, and that’s her only worry is being a kid and having fun.”
Baking Memories 4 Kids is a nonprofit foundation that provides children who have life threatening or terminal illnesses with this all-expenses paid vacation so they can put aside the daily struggles and focus on the joy.
“I think the link between what we do here at Panera and our relationship with them (is important),” said Squeo. “When customers come, they ask their customers to round up to the nearest dollar and all of that change that we collect is what pays for these trips.”
For information on Baking Memories 4 Kids visit bakingmemories4kids.com.
