A 90-year-old woman and her 70-year-old daughter were killed this evening in a house fire in Taney County.
In a press release, Western Taney County Fire Officials reported that at 5:45 p.m., crews from five area fire stations responded to a duplex on Travis Trail in Branson on report of a structure fire. While responding to the scene, crews were advised that two elderly people were still in the upstairs of the home.
Upon arrival to the scene, units found fire and smoke showing, and the siding of the duplex next door melting. While one firefighter pulled a water line to protect the neighbor’s home next door, the remaining crews went upstairs and pulled both of the residents from the building, according to the release.
In a separate press release, Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen identified the two women as Elva Harpole, 90, and her daughter Lorene Ray, 70. Mullen reported that Harpole was deceased when pulled out of the house. He added that Ray was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where she later died.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, the fire release stated.
Autopsies for the two women have been scheduled for Wednesday, according to Mullen.
This is a developing story. Additional information can be found at bransontrilakesnews.com as it becomes available.
