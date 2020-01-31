One of the suspects wanted for the Jan. 20 burglary of $50,000 of merchandise from the Best Buy in Branson has been arrested in Illinois.
In a probable cause statement filed in Taney County Court, Det. Cody Foster with the Branson Police Department reported that on Jan. 20, Marlondre Jackson, 19, and several accomplices from the Houston, Texas area unlawfully entered the Best Buy on Branson Hills Parkway. The group used a concrete saw to cut a hole into the loading bay garage door to access the unoccupied business, according to the court document.
Jackson and his accomplices were able to damage and gain access to the cages that housed the store’s Apple merchandise by pulling or pushing the cages from the top shelf. A total of 38 Apple product electronics, valued at $53,399.62, were loaded into two shopping carts and stolen from the store. Best Buy Branson management estimated the cost to repair damages from this incident exceeds $1,000, according to the statement.
While investigating the crime scene, a white Apple iPhone was located under the broken merchandise cages. A search warrant was obtained for the iPhone, which identified Jackson as the owner. Jackson’s identity was further confirmed by the Instagram profile logged into on the iPhone, said the statement.
Foster said he discovered Jackson had been arrested after he fled the scene of a burglary at a Best Buy location in Peoria, Ill. on Jan. 25. During an interview, Jackson admitted to a Peoria Police Detective that he was at the Best Buy location in Branson, according to the statement.
On Jan. 30, a Taney County warrant was issued for the arrest of Jackson for two counts of Felony Stealing of $25,000 or more, Felony 2nd Degree Burglary and Felony 1st Degree Property Damage, according to court records. The warrant states that the charges come with no bond.
In the probable cause statement, Foster also noted that Jackson’s involvement in the Best Buy Branson burglary is consistent to at least five other Best Buy burglaries in Springfield; Peoria, Illinois., Forsyth, Illinois; Ames, Iowa; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Anyone with any additional information on the Branson burglary or similar incidents are encouraged to contact Foster at 417-334-3300.
According to online court records, Jackson has been charged in Peoria with burglary, property damage and obstructing an officer. He was serving probation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
