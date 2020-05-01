CORE in Branson is looking to give back to the community during these unorthodox times by offering grocery pick-up and delivery options for area residents.
CORE CEO Cary McKee said that hope to offer area residents with a helping hand through their 2nd Mile Ministry program.
“Our 2nd Mile members are willing to go shop for the men and women in the community who have found that they’re not able to get out during this pandemic or are severely restricted in doing so,” McKee said. “So we’re going to go shop for you or pick-up a previously called in order and handle those arrangements and get the groceries or needs to you at your house.”
McKee explained that the inspiration behind this initiative was discovered when they saw a need in the community and received the call to fulfill it.
“My wife and I have been calling several friends of ours who are limited in their mobility and we’re asking them if they need assistance or anything from the store when we found ourselves having to go. That lead to seeing the need within this community to really do the same thing,” said McKee. “So we as a team at CORE discussed it and felt the call to do so. Our ability’s to serve have been limited or restricted, not completely removed, however restricted to a certain degree and we saw an opportunity to serve within our community that has served us so well.”
McKee said at this point they haven’t seen the need to create delivery restrictions, but if there is anyone in Stone or Taney counties who needs this assistance, they’re going to do their best to fill that need.
“This service is for our local and beyond communities. Our heart behind that is the way the community has been so gracious and kind to us,” said McKee. “They’ve shown an outpouring of support during this difficult time. I know we have many prayer warriors out there in support of us, so we want to show our support for this community in any way we can and this has been the way to do it during this pandemic.”
CORE is a one-year program offering faith-based recovery services to men and women struggling with alcoholism and addiction. McKee explained that the members of CORE’s 2nd Mile Ministry are the men and women who have completed their first year with CORE.
“The 2nd Mile Ministry is hinged off of Matthew 5:41, where Jesus demands of us to, if someone asks us to go a mile with them, go two. So it’s really going the extra mile. Where can we fill a void. What more can we do to help our community,” said McKee. “Within that second year, as they had learned in the first to love God and love others, now they’re seeing greater opportunities to love God and love others. We work with the Convoy of Hope regularly. We have adopted highways that are cleaned regularly and various other things that they’re committed to doing. This was just another great opportunity for these men and women to serve the community and to love others.”
If store pick-up is not available at certain store, McKee shared that 2nd Mile Ministry members will also shop for people’s groceries.
Anyone interested in receiving this free assistance can call Tami at 417-231-6969 or email her at helpinghand@CORE-USA.org to coordinate a delivery.
Visit core-usa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.