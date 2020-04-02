A third Taney County resident has now been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Taney County Health Department.
According to a press statement issued Thursday, the latest individual is a “domestic travel-related case.”
“This is a domestic travel related case and all known contacts have been notified by TCHD and are under a 14-day quarantine as a precautionary measure”, states Tiffany Bullock, Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation for the Taney County Health Department.
The health department stated that this case is considered low risk to the community because the individual self-quarantined at the onset of symptoms.
In addition to the three Taney County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19, two health care workers who work in Taney County, but live outside the county, have also tested positive. One of them lives in Christian County, the other in Arkansas.
The health department continues to stress that individuals need to continue practicing preventive measures, including washing hands, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, staying home if sick, and not leaving home for nonessential activities.
“Taney County residents need to be taking all precautions at this point in time to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” states Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department. “We cannot stress enough the importance of staying home unless you absolutely need to leave for essential necessities, such as food or medication, or essential work.”
The health department also stressed that if you have been quarantined or isolated in your home due to COVID-19 you need to stay in your home.
• Do not leave your home. By staying at home you are doing your part to protect the health of your community.
• Reach out to family and friends or use delivery services if you need essential supplies, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• If you are living with someone who has been quarantined or isolated, ensure they remain in a separate room and do not have physical contact with them.
For more information, call the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website at taneycohealth.org.
