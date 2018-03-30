The names are in.
Tuesday was the filing deadline for the Aug. 7 primary election and there are several contested county seats in the Tri-Lakes Area, particularly in Taney County. And every area state representative seat is contested, as well.
One candidate represents the Constitution Party. All other candidates who filed in local elections are Republicans. All races are for four-year terms unless otherwise noted.
TANEY COUNTY
The busiest race in the Tri-Lakes Area is going to be the one for Taney County Presiding Commissioner, which often attracts several candidates. The incumbent, Mike Scofield, is being challenged by Ron J. Herschend, John E. Dees, and Ken Roten. David Stottle is the one candidate who filed as a Constitution Party member, which means he will face off against the winner of the Republican primary in the Nov. 6 general election.
Incumbent County Auditor Rick Findley is running for re-election against challenger David Clark.
For prosecuting attorney, Dayrell Scrivner, William Thomas (Dub) Duston and Rodney Daniels will square off. Current Prosecutor Jeff Merrell will not seek re-election because he is running for circuit judge.
Recorder of deeds will be a three-way race between Jody C. Stahl, Joe Blackerby and Ben Ashford. Current Recorder of Deeds Robert Dixon did not file.
Two candidates will vie for circuit court clerk: Jody Bevers and Amy Strahan. Current Circuit Court Clerk Beth Wyman is not running for re-election.
Incumbent County Clerk Donna Neeley is facing a challenge from Shanna Tilley.
All three county judge seats were up for election this year.
For circuit judge, a six-year term, Jeff Merrell is running against Anna Morrissey. Current Circuit Judge Tony Williams is not seeking re-election.
For associate circuit judge, division 1, incumbent Tiffany Yarnell is facing challenges from J. Randal Howell II and Robert (Bob) Paulson.
For associate circuit judge, division 2, current judge Eric Eighmy is running unopposed.
The only other position in Taney County that is up for election is for county collector, and incumbent Mona Cope is running unopposed.
STONE COUNTY
In Stone County, only one primary race is contested.
In the race for presiding commissioner, Mark W. Maples and Robert Hazen will square off.
The other uncontested races are as follows:
– Incumbent Jack Goodman for circuit judge, a six-year term
– Incumbent Alan Mark Blankenship for associate circuit judge, division 1
– Incumbent Mark A. Stephens for associate circuit judge, division 2
– Incumbent Cindy Elmore for county clerk
– Mechelee Lebow for circuit court clerk. Current Circuit Clerk Deborah J. Scobee is not seeking re-election.
– Incumbent Amy Jo Larson for recorder of deeds
– Incumbent Kristi Stephens for treasurer
– Incumbent Matt A. Selby for prosecuting attorney
– Incumbent Vicki A. May for collector
– Steve Seaton for northern road commissioner
– Randy Rogers for southern road commissioner
STATE
In Missouri House of Representatives District 138, where current Rep. Don Phillips is not allowed to run because of term limits, there are three candidates vying for the two-year term. They are Brad Hudson, of Cape Fair; Marshall Works, of Kimberling City; and Isaac Howard Paul Boyd, of Reeds Spring.
In House District 155, in which current Rep. Lyle Rowland is facing term limits, there are three candidates for the two-year term: Karla Eslinger, of Wasola; Mike Lind, of Thornfield; and Jack L. Clemans, of Bradleyville.
In House District 156, incumbent Rep. Jeff Justus, of Branson, is facing a challenge from Amber Elizabeth Thomsen, also of Branson, for the two-year term.
Potential voters have until July 11 to register for the August primary.
