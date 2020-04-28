Legacy Christian Academy, a local Christian school, is working on building a new campus.
Legacy Christian Academy opened its doors in 2016 and is currently located at First Baptist Church in Branson.
Former Hollister and Taneyville superintendent Tim Taylor helped create the school in 2016 for his grandchildren. He was appointed Headmaster in mid-January of 2020 and has been a member of the Legacy Board of Education since its inception.
After scouting a Christian school for his two oldest grandchildren’s kindergarten year back in 2016, Taylor was really surprised at the huge demand for a Christian education. After the meeting, Taylor and his wife approached Neil Franks, pastor at First Baptist Church Branson, and had a conversation about the need and lack of options for a local Christian education. With approval from Franks, the process to create Legacy Christian Academy began.
“As a retired public school teacher and administrator, and my wife is still teaching, we never even considered anything but public school for our children. 20 years ago, I would have never dreamed that my grandkids would attend a private Christian school, but things just aren’t like they used to be,” said Taylor.
“I ask every parent who applies to Legacy why they would consider paying to go to Legacy when Branson is a very well respected school district with a great reputation.”
“Of course they all want a good education, but most important is a Christian Education. They want to know that what their kids are being taught at home is being reinforced at school.”
With the knowledge that Legacy would eventually outgrow the church, they began looking for land, or a building to renovate, for the last 18 months to find a new place to call home.
“We looked at every commercial property for sale for the last two years or so, including the old Branson High School building. There were some buildings that we could have made work, but we need acreage for parking, playgrounds and ball fields. Either there wasn’t enough land or the cost of renovation was too great.”
Despite the wait and continuous search, in March, Legacy finally found land to build a legacy on.
“We purchased land in March - 10 acres on Ozark Scenic Drive,” said Taylor. “We really feel like it is an ideal location. It is not very flat, and it has a lot of rocks – so it’s pretty much perfect Taney County land.”
The land is directly behind Lakeland Pharmacy in the Branson Hills area.
“We are currently in the design phase working with an architect to create a site plan, drawings, and floor plans and we are hoping to launch a capital campaign this fall,” said Taylor.
Legacy started at First Baptist Church Branson during the fall of 2016 with six kindergartners. Since its inception, one grade has been added each year. For the 2019-20 school year, Legacy has K-third grades with 51 students, and it provides all students with a “Classical Christian Education.”
Legacy will be K-4 next year (2020-2021) with a maximum class size of 16.
“We only have two spots still available in kindergarten. First and second grades are full,” said Taylor. “Our numbers are lower in our upper grades, so we can also add a couple of students in third and fourth grades.
“We haven’t ever advertised our openings. We have just used word-of-mouth, and it has worked very well for our lower grades.”
In the future, according to Taylor, Legacy will be a full K-12 school and is planning to have athletics. At this time, the board hasn’t made a final decision on what programs and sports to offer in high school.
However, a K-4 education isn’t all Legacy has to offer, they also have a preschool.
According to Taylor, The First Baptist Learning Center, now called Legacy Learning Center, is a preschool program that has been housed at FBC for the last 20-plus years. The Learning Center will be relocated to the new property once it is built, and it will be expanded greatly.
“The Learning Center provides preschool for ages 2 through Pre-kinder kids,” said Taylor. “The Learning Center has a great reputation and has had a long waiting list for every age for many years. There is a shortage of day care (and) preschool in the Branson area, so when we relocate we are planning to increase the size of the Learning Center.
“I feel very blessed to be a part of Legacy. I am extremely proud of what we are accomplishing,” said Taylor. “Throughout my career, I have never had the confidence I do now at Legacy that we are impacting kids and families, both educationally and spiritually. It is just so encouraging and energizing to see God working. A capital campaign and building is a little bit scary, but it’s super exciting, and we are trusting the Lord with the future of Legacy.”
For information visit their Facebook page “Legacy Academy.” According to Taylor, their website is in the works and should be up and running this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.