Friday afternoon at 5 p.m., KOZL 27 will give locals the chance to see the “Branson Christmas Music Show Special,” a TV show highlighting Christmas shows in Branson, which will be broadcast across the United States this holiday season.
“We are doubling down on Christmas, and to do that the right way, we are celebrating and sharing the inspirational story about the live entertainment we have here in Branson,” said President and CEO of Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Jeff Seifried. “We have created the perfect show, that will be shown around the country on Nexstar/Tribune stations, and it’s going to blow your mind because it’s all about Christmas, live entertainment and live shows right here in Branson.”
The “Branson Christmas Music Show Special” is hosted by the Texas Tenors, and takes viewers on a trip through “some of the best Christmas shows Branson has to offer,” including the “Andy Williams Ozark Mountain Christmas Show starring the Lennon Sisters and David Osmond,” the Bretts, the Haygoods, “Grand Jubilee,” “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” “Presley’s Jubilee,” “The Hughes Music Show,” “The Duttons,” Dolly Parton’s Stampede, the Showboat Branson Belle, and “A Dickens Christmas Carol” from Silver Dollar City. Brandon and Megan Mabe from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers,” as well as the Petersen Family Bluegrass Band, recorded their segments outdoors at Silver Dollar City as a way to help feature the millions of lights for An Old Time Christmas.
According to Seifried, the whole project came about last year, thanks in large part to President, COO and co-owner of Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson and Pigeon Forge, Mary Kellogg.
“She drove the chamber and CVB board, she drove the staff and everyone to think outside the box, to think differently on how we can up our game,” Seifried said. “That’s what she does every single day, and we appreciate her, and her challenges to us.”
Once the decision was made, Outpost Worldwide Production Company was hired to capture and produce a national caliber, one-hour Christmas show special featuring live performances edited together with Christmas lights imagery from around Branson.
According to a release from the Chamber, “it was important to film shows in their own theater environment, which allowed the end product to express each unique Christmas show, personality and presentation.”
“A lot of work has gone into this to make sure that we, as a community, are presenting the best of what we have for the Christmas season,” Seifried said last month. “This is about trying to grow visitation, not only just for Christmas, but the rest of the year, and we’re doing that with our main attraction, which is the shows.”
According to the chamber, the show is confirmed for “75 stations across the country, including RFD-TV Dec. 12 at 9 p.m., as well as WGN. Plus, another 20-plus stations across the country are looking to add it to their scheduling.”
