As our community and local businesses face difficult times and a challenging situation, the Branson News has created an Advertising Matching Partnership that will match marketing dollars to local businesses in our surrounding area.
As a local business ourself, we understand what businesses are going through, and we are dedicated to serving our community and our customers. Small businesses are the heart and soul of the Branson Tri-Lakes area and we are dedicated to helping small businesses. The recent disruptions to our well-being and economy are known all too well by everyone in our community, and today we are faced with unprecedented challenges and supporting local businesses has never been more important.
So, we are introducing our Advertising Match Partnership, matching funds are open to any local business in need of advertising support due to the COVID-19. We will be awarding matching advertising funds on a dollar for dollar basis to qualified advertisers seeking to rebound and restore their business as we recover together.
Awards for matching advertising funds will not apply to existing invoices, promotions or previously scheduled ads. Call 417-334-3161 to speak with an advertising executive to get more details, or email advertising@bransontrilakesnews.com.
As has been said by others, we are all in this together. As we continue to help our readers, our businesses and our community, we look forward to the day when we can put this behind us.
