Last week, 340 area individuals volunteered to be tested for COVID-19, and all 340 tests came back negative.
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall called the result a “public health win.”
She said it demonstrates the success of the community’s attempts to slow down the COVID-19 virus.
“Prevention is what public health is all about and this is a great example,” Marshall said in a press release. “Community leaders and residents have done well in following public health guidelines in regard to closing down early and social distancing, and that has made all the difference.”
In her daily update on the health department’s Facebook site, Marshall said the community has done a great job.
“Our community’s really jumped on board and taken a lot of precautionary measures that we’ve been recommending for the past couple of months,” she said. “So we just really want to applaud those efforts just because they are working. So great job everybody. Keep up the hard work.”
The test was what is known as a point-in-time test, intended to get an indication of the presence of the virus at a single “point in time.” The test, taken by residents of Taney, Stone and Christian counties, was made possible through the cooperation of Taney County Mobile Testing Unit partners, including Cox Medical Center Branson, the city of Branson, Jordan Valley Community Health, and Mercy, as well as the Stone County Health Department.
As of Monday afternoon, Taney County had a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Only three of the cases were still active. Seven others had recovered, and two had died.
According to the health department’s website, 771 Taney County residents had been tested.
With the Tri-Lakes area moving into Phase 1 of the states recovery plan, the Taney County Health Department “strongly recommends” that individuals continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
–Wear a mask when in public
–Wash hands for 20 seconds
–Stay six feet away from others
–Stay home if you are sick
–Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
The Taney County Health Department is also including “toolkits” on its website, taneycohealth.org, to offer guidance for various types of businesses as the area reopens. As of Monday, the site included toolkits for food service, lodging, theaters and retail.
In the near future, it will contain toolkits for churches and child care facilities.
