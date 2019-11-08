Big Cedar Lodge is giving fans the opportunity to be among the first to experience one of the game’s most highly anticipated new courses. Payne’s Valley is open for limited-time “preview play” now through Dec. 31, weather permitting.
During the special preview experience, fans will have access to play the first 10 holes and enjoy a self-guided tour of the remaining nine holes including views of “The Rock,” an dramatic setting featuring extensive geological features.
For Johnny Morris, the noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, the preview play experience is an opportunity to showcase Tiger Woods’ first public access course ahead of its grand opening in 2020.
“We are beyond excited to give golf fans a taste of the truly remarkable course we are creating here in the Ozarks,” said Morris. “Payne’s Valley will be an unforgettable golf experience and we couldn’t wait to share part of it with everyone as we enjoy beautiful fall weather here in the Ozarks.”
Named in honor of golf legend and Ozarks native, the late Payne Stewart, Payne’s Valley is slated for a grand opening next year, with an exact date to be finalized in the coming months. A partnership between Johnny Morris and golf icon Tiger Woods, the 19-hole layout will showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks and is intended to connect more people to nature through the sport of golf. The walkable course will be challenging yet player-friendly and provide an unforgettable finish where golfers will traverse through a breathtaking natural cave system to return to the clubhouse when the course reaches its full completion.
Payne’s Valley joins a family of world-class golf offerings at Big Cedar Lodge, including Top of the Rock designed by Jack Nicklaus, Buffalo Ridge Springs designed by Tom Fazio, Mountain Top designed by Gary Player and Ozarks National designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.
Tee times will be available from 9AM – 3PM daily during preview play. Golfers can book tee times now by calling 844-293-5842.
