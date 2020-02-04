Following nearly a decade of service to the city of Forsyth, Police Chief Roger Ellis has retired.
On Feb. 1, the Forsyth Police Department announced Ellis’ retirement on its Facebook page.
“Thank you Chief Roger Ellis for your service to our community, country and the field of law enforcement for 47 years. Congratulations and may you be happy and blessed in your retirement!”
Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson said the city has not selected who will be officially appointed to the position.
In the mean time, Forsyth school resource officer Steve Huggins has been named interim police chief.
Ellis served as an Alaska State Trooper for 20 years before moving to the area. He worked as a detective with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years before joining the Forsyth Police Department in 2011.
After four years with the department, Ellis was appointed to police chief in 2015, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
