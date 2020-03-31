As the global COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the Branson Adoration Parade Committee is doing what they can to provide area residents with a light in this time of darkness.
On Thursday, March 26, anyone driving in downtown Branson may have noticed a sudden burst of light coming from atop the cliff across from Branson Landing. Shortly before 8 p.m., the polyhedron Christmas star that resides above Branson’s giant Nativity scene on Mount Branson, was lit for the first time since the 2019 Branson Christmas season ended.
“Every year at Christmas time when the Nativity scene is up, that polyhedron star is just so brilliant and bright,” said Adoration Parade Committee Chairman Charlie Engram. “I received a call from a family here in Branson the other day, during this closer of businesses, and he said … ‘Charlie, would you consider putting the Nativity scene back up?’ Well, we thought about that for a little bit, but could not get that accomplished.
“Then we got to thinking, that polyhedron star offers that same light that you see over the Nativity scene that really, really offers hope.”
Engram said he hopes that when people look up and see the polyhedron star shining bright each night that it will remind them God is in control.
“It will be a reminder to all of our citizens up on the hill that there is a light that shines, and we do have hope,” Engram said. “Don’t hide our light. Let it shine. Let it shine on this community, is what I would say.”
Engram added that, the relighting of the polyhedron light was a combined effort of the Adoration Parade Committee, the city of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.
