The city of Branson is continuing to open aspects of its parks department, including the opening of the AquaPlex.
According to a release from the Parks and Recreation Department, Branson AquaPlex is set to open June 2 with two daily sessions.
“The AquaPlex is a 12,250-square-foot aquatic park featuring water slides, play structures, a climbing wall, lap lanes and a diving well,” stated the release. “The AquaPlex also features a zero depth entry area, allowing easy in-and-out access.”
The AquaPlex will be open Tuesday through Sunday and will offer two daily sessions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m.
According to the parks department, they are working to ensure that all visitors of the AquaPlex remain safe by having a maximum occupancy of 150 guests each session to ensure adequate room for social distancing.
At the conclusion of each session, all guests will be asked to leave so all pool equipment, chairs and locker rooms can be sanitized.
According to the release, a discounted fee will be charged for each session. To ensure entry to the AquaPlex, guests are encouraged to utilize one of two contactless options for payment. Season passes can be purchased at the Branson RecPlex and will include unlimited access to all sessions. In addition, pre-purchased daily passes will be available online at secure.rec1.com/MO/branson-mo/catalog.
For information, visit bransonparksandrecreation.com/651/Branson-AquaPlex
One Day Fun Days
Branson Parks is also offering One Day Fun Days this summer.
The Branson Parks & Recreation Department is offering several themed “One Day Fun Days” camps that will be held every Wednesday in June and July.
According to a parks department press release, “One Day Fun Days” are designed to provide youth opportunities to enjoy a day filled with some of their favorite activities. These themed day camps will provide games, crafts, experiments and hands-on opportunities all built around a unique theme to provide a fun and exciting day for all participants.
Themes will include:
Sports Camp: June 3rd
Cooking Camp: June 10 and July 22
Science Lab Camp: June 17 and July 29
Nature Camp: June 24
Arts and Crafts Camp: July 1
Fun in the Sun Camp: July 8
Christmas in July Camp: July 15
All camps have been designed to assist with social distancing through a focus on individual and small group activities. Times, costs and locations may vary based on each camp.
For more information, visit bransonparksandrecreation.com/815/One-Day-Fun-Day-Camps or call 417-335-2368.
To register online, go to secure.rec1.com/MO/branson-mo/catalog.
