Three medical marijuana dispensaries have been approved for the Tri-Lakes area.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) has officially released certifications for applicants who applied for manufacturing, cultivation, transportation, laboratory testing and dispensary facilities.
Two dispensary applications for Branson West (COMO Health LLC and SW Retail Holdings, LLC) and one for Branson (Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC) were accepted. Several other dispensary applications in the Tri-Lakes area were denied by DHSS.
The address for the Branson dispensary is 201 S. Wildwood Drive. For Branson West, locations are listed as 18031 Business 13 and 18490 Business 13.
“The city will have a tax applied to the product and it will generate revenue,” said Branson West City Administrator Ken Smith. “For the city of Branson West, who exists totally on sales tax revenue, I think it’s a good thing. Of course the state had an election, people spoke, it’s passed and it’s going to happen.”
Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in 2018, legalizing medical marijuana.
None of the applications from Branson for manufacturing, cultivation, transportation or laboratory testing were accepted by DHSS.
However, Holistic Missouri LLC application in Cassville was accepted for a cultivation facility and ContiCorp LLC’s application in Galena was accepted for a laboratory testing facility.
Seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced on Jan. 31.
According to the city of Branson, the next step for Grassroots OpCo Mo, LLC would be to get its license through Planning & Development like any other business that chooses to operate within the city. It is unknown how long the exact timeline will be to get them up and running.
“Really, the timeline is up to them,” said Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel. “They will need to, first and primarily, get a business license from the city of Branson that includes inspections from the Planning & Development Department, fire department, the (Taney County) Health Department and maybe others, but those are the primary ones. If they want to make any modifications to the location that they have chosen, then they additionally will have to go through the building permit process, but those are really the two processes that will be on their radar for the coming weeks and months, depending on how long it takes them to apply and go through those processes.”
Even though medical marijuana is now legal for those with the required medical marijuana identification card, there are still several restrictions.
There will still be patrols, since marijuana is still illegal without the required proper identification. Marijuana has also been added to the definition of smoking for the city of Branson smoke-free ordinance, and driving under the influence is still illegal.
According to the city of Branson, they want to further protect the public health and safety by establishing regulations for individuals and cultivation. Individual restrictions include:
–Cannot possess marijuana or drug paraphernalia without patient or primary caregiver identification card on person.
–Cannot possess marijuana not cultivated in Missouri.
–Cannot possess more than a 60 day supply (1/2 pound) or 90 day supply (3/4 pound) if cultivating.
