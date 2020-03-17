Christian Action Ministries, a Taney County food pantry, has made some adjustments to its operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from CAM, the agency has made these changes to protect their clients and volunteers.
“Christian Action Ministries is always concerned with the health and safety of both our many clients in Taney County and our dozens of volunteers,” said the release. “In response to the current situation evolving around the Coronavirus (Covid-19), Christian Action Ministries is, reluctantly, taking the following steps effective March 16 - April 17.”
CAM-Forsyth is suspending operation. People picking up Senior Boxes will still be allowed to do so Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Senior Boxes will also be available at the CAM-Branson location.
CAM-Branson location, 610 S. SIxth St. Suite 102, is now a drive-thru only distribution center. Hours will be extended for all eligible Taney County residents Mon. and Wed. through Fri. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, Tues. noon to 3 p.m.
They are asking all CAM-Branson visitors to enter through the 6th St. entrance, remain in your vehicle while they deliver your food and then exit onto 5th St.
The release states that Christian Action Ministries’ Mobile Outreach Distributions will continue as scheduled.
The schedule includes: March 18 in Rockaway Beach/Merriam Woods; March 26 in Branson/Hollister; and April 1 in Bradleyville/Protem/Cedarcreek.
“Christian Action Ministries will re-evaluate the situation on a weekly basis to make any necessary adjustments to this interim plan,” stated the release. “Christian Action Ministries regrets any inconveniences these changes may cause for our clients, and requests the patience of all involved while we deal with this evolving situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.