A suspect is in custody following a shooting incident on Feb. 3 in Stone County.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that on Monday deputies were dispatched to the Shell Knob area in reference to a vehicle being shot. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies spoke with the victim who said he came upon a vehicle he recognized on a road in the Turkey Two Subdivision.
The victim said he attempted to turn his vehicle around to avoid a confrontation with the other driver when he observed that driver point a pistol out of the window and fire the weapon at his vehicle.
The vehicle the victim was driving received three bullet strikes to it, but the victim himself was never hit, according to the release.
Detectives later found the suspected shooter and took the suspect into custody. The case has been presented to the Stone County Prosecuting Attorney for charges.
Once charges have been filed, an update release with the suspects name will be issued, the release stated.
Rader stated in the release that this was an isolated incident between two parties, and he feels there is no danger to the community.
We’ll have more information on this story on bransontrilakesnews.com as it continues to develop.
