Former Arkansas Governor and two-time presidential candidate Mike Huckabee riveted hundreds of attendees when he spoke Thursday night at the annual Thanks4Giving Gala fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
He commented on his personal visit to the Branson unit.
“I had the enviable privilege to spend the afternoon at the (Branson club). “If you’re a donor, and you haven’t visited, I would encourage you to do so. But I warn you that it would cause you to double your donation.”
Huckabee was the keynote speaker for the evening. He began by speaking of his daughter, former White House Press Secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders, discussing how she became so tough because she grew up with two older brothers.
He joked that when anyone asked him if he worried about Sanders facing against aggressive journalists, Huckabee confirmed that he was worried – but not for Sanders.
Huckabee told several personal stories, but always found a way to tie them in with the goal of the Boys & Girls Clubs to give young people a safe place to stay after school, receive help with homework, and eat a meal.
“They get time to do homework, they get tutoring,” Huckabee said. “(For many children), they could be at the Boys & Girls Club doing homeworking and getting a hot meal, or they could be a latchkey kid or be out wandering the streets until 6:30 or 7.”
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, something that wasn’t lost on Huckabee.
“I want you to feel good about the 25 years of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, but I’d like you to feel even better about the future.”
After Huckabee’s talk, there was a live auction for a base guitar, signed by Huckabee, that ultimately sold for $2,100. Books from Huckabee sold for $600. A package for six individuals to fly to a Kansas City Chiefs game and watch from a suite sold for $6,000. And a one-week stay at any Capitol Vacations Resort sold for $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.