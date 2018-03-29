Stone County authorities have taken a juvenile into custody for a fatal shooting Tuesday.
According to a press release posted on social media by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the male juvenile is being held in juvenile custody while awaiting formal charges.
The sheriff’s office stated that at about 11:45 a.m. March 27, deputies responded to a residence on Richwood Schoolhouse Road in northern Stone County for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man, identified as Javen A. Mitchell, 33, was taken to Mercy hospital in Springfield.
When Stone County deputies investigated the scene, they found evidence that did not support the claim of a self-inflicted wound.
Mitchell died at Mercy at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The juvenile suspect was also taken into custody on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office states that this is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information, contact the office at 417-357-6116.
THE COMPLETE PRESS RELEASE:
On Tuesday March 27th at approximately 11:45 a.m. Stone County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Richwood Schoolhouse Road in Northern Stone County. The original call was for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Male subject was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Detectives with the Stone County Sheriffs Office investigated the scene and found that evidence on scene did not support the initial report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The male subject, identified as Javen A. Mitchell 33 years of age, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield at approximately 8:00 p.m. on 03-28-18.
On 03-28-18, Detectives took a male Juvenile into custody and is being held in Juvenile custody awaiting formal charges.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation and if you have any information, please contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
(1) comment
Prayers for everyone involved.
