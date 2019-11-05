A Cedar Ridge Elementary student received a special Halloween experience thanks to paramedics with the Taney County Ambulance District.
Each year TCAD selects one young person to go with them trick-or-treating, that due to injury, illness or a disability are unable to enjoy the traditional candy-gathering aspect of Halloween. This year, Jimmy Rankin, 9, who has Cerebral Palsy was nominated for TCAD’s annual Halloween program by Branson School District Special Services Director Samantha Henderson.
On Oct. 31, Rankin, and his grandmother Nanette, were transported by ambulance to Branson Landing for its 13th Annual Safe Street Trick-or-Treat. TCAD Paramedics then took Rankin from store to store gathering candy, all while he got to ride on the ambulance cot.
For his costume this year, Rankin dressed as a clown. Visit tcad.net.
