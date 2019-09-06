According to the Missouri Department of Conservation a new state record brown trout has been caught at Lake Taneycomo.
The MDC has confirmed that Bill Babler of Blue Eye is the new state-record holder for brown trout using a pole-and-line after hooking a 40-pound, 6-ounce brown trout at Lake Taneycomo on Sept. 4.
According to the MDC, Babler attempted to keep the fish alive in an aerated tank, but the fish died before it could be released.
MDC staff used a certified scale in Branson to verify Babler’s record-breaking catch.
Shane Bush, fisheries management biologist, confirmed the brown trout was 8 or 9 years old.
The previous record was set earlier this year, also on Lake Taneycomo. On Feb. 23, Paul Crews of Neosho caught a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout using a pole-and-line.
For more information on state-record fish, visit the MDC website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z3t.
