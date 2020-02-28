A Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant is giving College of the Ozarks senior nursing students the extra help they need to thrive.
According to a press release from the Skaggs Foundation, 36 students have benefited from Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grant scholarships since 2015.
“Scholarship assistance to College of the Ozarks Nursing Program seniors facilitates the success of graduates, aids in breaking the cycle of poverty through successful careers in the health care industry, decreases the Ozarks region RN shortage, and assists in making Stone and Taney counties healthier,” said College of the Ozarks Professor of Nursing and Program Director Janice Williams.
“Additionally, this scholarship allows the student to dedicate their final summer to a local hospital externship, assisting with staffing needs while fine-tuning their learning and hands-on patient care skills and expanding the impact of quality health care in this community prior to graduation.”
Rebekah Cowan, senior nursing student at C of O, received an $8,000 scholarship last summer.
“The scholarship, it was honestly an answer to my prayer,” said Cowan in the release. “Typically, I work for the college over the summer. That pays for my room and board, which is the greatest cost C of O students have to pay, since our tuition is covered (through the college’s work program). But, $8,000 is still $8,000, and it’s a lot to try to meet on your own.”
This scholarship provided Cowan with not only a chance to get her foot in the door through an internship at CoxHealth Branson by helping take care of expenses, but also by helping her land a part-time job while still in school.
“I was really grateful for the scholarship,” said Cowan in the release. “It’s given me employment, and I cannot be more excited.”
According to the release, Cowan was one of six students to receive the Senior Nursing Student Scholarship last summer.
“I’m also grateful and blessed to have received the scholarship,” said senior nursing student Jamie Chapman. “Because I received the scholarship, I was able to work as an extern at Cox Branson labor and delivery, which is my passion. I love babies, and it was such a blessing to be able to witness the births of so many babies and be able to help moms. It was absolutely incredible. It really solidified what I want to do in the future as an OB nurse.”
According to Williams, the Legacy grant scholarships are for students in their fourth semester of the program. To apply, they fill out the application, which requires a letter that expresses their desire to serve the health needs of Stone and Taney county residents for the next two to three years. The grant then helps those who are accepted pay for room and board as well as educational expenses for their senior year.
According to Mindy Honey, director of community relations at the Skaggs Foundation, Skaggs Legacy Endowment was created in 2013 when Skaggs Regional Medical Center, now known as Cox Medical Center Branson, merged with CoxHealth system. This year, these grants are expected to impact more than 46,000 individuals, like the senior nursing students at College of the Ozarks, and is seen as an investment in the future of health care.
“(The senior nursing students) are humbled by their community’s support for their success both during and after their BSN degree,” said Williams. “Many graduates have chosen to stay in this area, serving as nurses to positively impact the health of Stone and Taney county.”
According to Honey, by accepting the scholarship, these students are agreeing to work as a nurse in the community for at least two years after graduation, which helps meet the need for nurses by encouraging highly motivated, outstanding individuals to serve in our community.
