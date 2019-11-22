The official kick-off to the annual holiday food eating season is almost here, meaning many turkeys will head into ovens in the coming week.
The person who finds themselves in charge of preparing their family’s Thanksgiving feast will often follow the methods and instructions that have been passed down for generations.
However, those who are preparing their first Thanksgiving meal need to be aware of how to safely and properly prepare their first turkey feast.
Butterball Turkey Talk Line Supervisor Carol Miller has worked with Butterball for the last 36 years offering assistance to those in need of a helping hand in the kitchen during the holiday season.
Thawing
Miller said the No. 1 question Butterball has gotten every year since they began the Turkey Talk Line is, ‘What is the correct way to thaw a turkey?’
“Thawing the turkey in the refrigerator is the easiest and the safest way to do it,” Miller said. “It takes one day/24 hours for every four pounds of turkey to thaw it out. Some people think you have to cook it the second it’s thawed and that’s not true. You have some holding days. So after it’s thawed, you can then hold for another three to four days.”
Before placing the turkey in the refrigerator, the turkey should be placed on a tray to keep the raw juices from dripping on anything else.
Anyone who has missed their timetable to slowly thaw their turkey in the refrigerator, can safely speed up the process by putting it in the sink with some cold water.
“That method basically has your turkey, breast-side down, into the cold water and it takes hours instead of days. It takes a half an hour for every pound of turkey. So a 20 pound turkey will need about 10 hours,” said Miller. “When it’s thawed, it goes back into the refrigerator and again, you have some holding time with that, too.”
Miller said the worst thing you can do is try to thaw your turkey warm.
“They remember that Grandma always used to put it on the kitchen counter and left it there until it was thawed. Well that’s a no-no. You don’t want to do that,” Miller said. “Don’t put it on the kitchen table and thaw it that way. Your turkey could spoil, and you’re increasing any bacteria and you don’t want to do that.”
Cooking
When it comes time to cook the turkey, Miller said the most important piece of equipment people need to have is a meat thermometer.
“You cannot judge by how long the turkey was in the oven. What you need is something that will accurately take the internal temperature of the turkey,” Miller said. “You’re looking for around 170 (degrees) in the breast, 180 (degrees) in the thigh, and if it’s a tradition to stuff the turkey, that needs to be measured at 165 (degrees) in the very center of that stuffing.”
Miller explained that the meat thermometer is an important safety tool, and before using it on the turkey it should be tested to insure it’s calibrated and registering at the right temperature.
“You don’t want to undercook the turkey,” she said. “That’s really, really important. But you don’t want to overcook the turkey either and make that beautiful piece of meat dry so that you have to use a quart of gravy. So it’s for safety and for quality.”
Another safety tip to remember is, when cooking a turkey, there could be raw juices left behind that could make someone sick if ingested.
“Take some paper towels and wipe up any spills that you may have caused getting the turkey out of the wrapper. Wipe everything down with hot soapy water,” Miller said. “Clean-up after you get the turkey into the oven, so you can go on and safely prepare your other foods.”
Leftovers
Once your Thanksgiving meal has been completed and enjoyed to the fullest, the trick then becomes safely storing those leftovers, according to Environmental Health Specialist Laura Jahn with the Taney County Health Department.
“You have four hours once it’s been cooked for it to be eaten or thrown away,” said Jahn. “If you are wanting it to be leftovers for the next day, then you should immediately start cooling your hot food items down and try to rapidly cool them.
At that point, they are good for seven days with the day of Thanksgiving, or whatever day your meal is, starting as day one.”
TCHD Community Health Educator Kara Miller said other important safety tips include continuously washing your hands.
“Wash your hands before you start preparing food, after you’ve been preparing food and during. Wash your hands,” said Kara Miller. “Make sure you use a separate cutting board for your fruits and vegetables and your meats. Cook them to the correct temperature.”
When reheating a plate of leftovers for yourself, you can reheat it to whatever temperature you want. It’s another story if you’re planning to reheat all the food up for everyone to eat, said TCHD Environmental Health Specialist Ashton King.
“If you’re reheating leftovers because you have your family coming back the next day, and you’re going to reheat all of it … it needs to be reheated to 165 (degrees),” said King. “That will take care of almost all the bacterias that will grow.”
Additional turkey cooking tips from Carol Miller include taking the temperature of the turkey throughout it’s entire time in the oven to insure that it doesn’t get overcooked, and letting the turkey sit for at least 20 minutes after it has come out of the oven, which will make it easier to carve.
Carol Miller also busted a common turkey myth and confirmed whether or not you can cook a turkey in the microwave.
“Twelve pounds or under, it’s thumps ups. They’re great,” Carol Miller said. “They taste like a roasted turkey. So it is doable.”
If you’re planning to cook your turkey in a microwave or have any other turkey cooking or safety questions call 1-800-Butterball or visit butterball.com.
Thanksgiving Fire Safety
From city of Branson
As the Holidays approach, the Branson Fire Department would like to remind everyone of some Thanksgiving safety tips to keep in mind as you think about cooking a big meal or preparing a turkey.
House fires are a lot more common in the month of November because there is increased use in ovens and fryers. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are about 2,000 Thanksgiving Day fires every year that result in injuries and death and approximately $21 million in property loss. To prevent these kinds of fires, you should always stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently, have working fire extinguishers and smoke detectors nearby and keep children and pets away from the stove.
While deep frying a turkey can be a delicious way to celebrate a holiday with friends and family, Branson Firefighters would like to remind you that it can also lead to serious injury and fire loss if not done safely.
Here are some safety tips to keep in mind when frying a turkey:
–Do not use a turkey fryer indoors. They can easily tip over or have oil overflow onto the burner causing a fire. Use turkey fryers outside on a sturdy, level surface, away from things that can burn.
–Make sure you have at least a three-foot “child and pet-free zone” for your fryer.
–Overfilling the cooking pot may cause the oil to spill over when the turkey is added.
–Always inspect your turkey to make sure it is fully thawed. A partially frozen turkey may cause hot oil to splatter.
–Check the oil temperature regularly. Overheated oil can ignite.
–Remember, the pot, lid and handles of a turkey fryer can get dangerously hot and can cause burns.
For more information, including holiday fire safety tips when decorating, putting up lights and live Christmas trees, go to our website, http://bransonmo.gov/165/Fire and click on “Holiday Fire Safety.”
