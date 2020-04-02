A Thursday afternoon fire claimed the life of a person in Hollister.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt reported just before 4 p.m. on April 2, his crews were dispatched to a house fire on Michaels Drive.
“In the dispatch they said they believed somebody was inside,” Berndt said. “When we arrived we had heavy black smoke coming from the residence and coming across the highway. The wind was blowing it across the highway. Crews made it inside and immediately found a person inside and pulled the person out.”
Berndt confirmed the individual pulled from the home is deceased. As of press time, the Taney County Coroner’s Office was still on scene.
In a press release, WTCFPD Officials reported that two dogs and a cat were also killed in the fire and that this is the first fire fatality the district has experienced in more than two years.
Berndt shared that the cause of the fire is unknown at this point. They have contacted the state fire marshall’s office who will work with the Hollister Police Department to investigate the cause of the fire, according to Berndt. The press release added that the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious in nature.
“There is quite a bit of damage throughout the inside and primary in the middle of the house,” said Berndt. “It did go straight through the roof.”
As of press time the name of the deceased individual had not been released. As additional information on the investigation becomes available, it will be posted to bransontrilakesnews.com.
