Ozark Valley Medical Clinic is now providing drive-thru coronavirus testing at its Branson location.
Ozark Valley Medical Center Clinic Supervisior Dr. Alok Shukla said they’ve partnered with a nationally recognized lab to become one of the first clinics in the Branson area to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing with no patient restrictions.
“Currently at hospitals, they are only testing high-risk patients who are acutely ill. We are offering the Branson public a chance to have testing in a convenient and thorough way,” said Shukla. “You do not have to meet any criteria to be tested. If you have suspicions, and you are concerned if you may or may not have this virus or the flu, we offer a one-stop testing for both flu testing and coronavirus testing.”
Many hospitals and health organizations are conducting nasopharyngeal swabs to test for the coronavirus. The nasopharyngeal test involves inserting a swab into the nostril of a patient to a depth that is an equal to distance from the nostrils to the outer opening of the ear, according to cdc.gov. Shukla explained that for their tests, they will be conducting a oropharyngeal test.
“So we’re going to take a swab and we’re going to swab the back of the throat and take that swab and put it in a solution and send that solution away to get tested within that day,” Shukla said. “We believe that the oropharyngeal test, and by swabbing the back of the throat, it’s less invasive and it will be easier to handle for most people.”
Once the clinic has conducted the COVID-19 test, they’ll send it to their lab. Shukla said their lab has assured them that the testing results will have a turnaround of one to three days.
“If they turnout to actually have the coronavirus, we do provide the current recommended treatment,” said Shukla. “We recommend that, and we offer prophylactic treatment while patients are waiting for results of the coronavirus test. We offer a bundle of treatment and testing. We have two treatment options that are ready to go to the public.”
Shukla explained that the clinic is following the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control, which requires a patient to have a doctor’s order to be tested. When a patient drives up, they will be examined in their vehicle by an Ozark Valley Medical Clinic doctor and issued an order before being administered the test.
Shukla said the clinic is waving their cost of a doctor’s office visit fee, which is typically $135. However, there will still be a cost to conduct the test.
“It is a set amount. The cost is going to be $290 for the total test. We have all the supplies from the lab testing company to facilitate this test,” said Shukla, “We will only accept cash or credit card. We’re not accepting any insurance for this test.”
Shukla added that they are only charging patients $50 above what it is costing the clinic to purchase the test and that $50 is being used to cover the cost of their supplies, personal protective equipment and the daily overnight shipping of the test.
The drive-thru testing will be conducted inside a tent that has been set up behind the Branson clinic.
“As a car pulls up, we will come to the car and hand them a few documents to sign and we will ask them a screening questionnaire,” said Shukla. “Based on the questionnaire, we will determine if we would recommend any additional treatment with the testing or just doing the testing by itself. The tests and the whole experience should not take more than 15 to 30 minutes.”
Shukla said no appointments are necessary, and anyone who would like to be tested for coronavirus can just pull up into the tent. Testing will be taking place every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A large neon yellow fluorescent sign will be placed outside the clinic to direct vehicles where to go.
After being tested, all patients will be provided with a packet of information that will explain how to self-quarantine, what to expect with their medication, how to maintain proper hygiene while being treated and additional coronavirus related information.
The Ozark Valley Medical Clinic is owned by Dr. Trica Derges, who also has clinic locations in both Springfield and Ozark. They offer primary care, urgent care and telemedicine services.
“For this current season, because of the coronavirus, we are mainly doing telemedicine visits for all other medical needs,” said Shukla. “We serve people who can’t afford to get health insurance or are tired of the fees and the bureaucracy of current health plans. So we offer an alternative care to what’s out there right now.”
Ozark Valley Medical Center is located at 1140 West Highway 76 in Branson. Anyone with additional questions can visit ozarkvalleymedical.com or call 417-317-5318.
