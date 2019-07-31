The Branson Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for the armed robbery of the Branson Landing Subway Restaurant on July 29.
In a press release, Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit said, at 7:35 p.m., the suspect entered the store, ordered a sandwich and then pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. The man left the store on foot and traveled north through the promenade at the landing.
The man is described as white and thin, with brown hair and a full brown beard. He is about 5’ 10” to 6’ tall, in his late 20’s to early 30’s and was wearing a red shirt and white jogging pants, according to the press release.
The Branson Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information about this case to contact the Branson Police Criminal Investigative Unit at 417-337-8562.
No one was injured in the incident, the press release stated.
