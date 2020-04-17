The Kimberling Area Library has new information about their “digital only” sign up card that’s available online. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, area libraries are closed to the public. However, if you miss reading and/or learning new things, there’s still a way to do that.
Now the Kimberling Area Library is presenting their “digital only” sign up card.
This card is good for six months and provides the user access to all of the Kimberling Area Library’s electronic resources.
“Once the physical library reopens, anyone who has enjoyed using the digital card may choose to convert this to a full access card by coming in to the library with proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill,” said Yvette Ayres, publicity chair of the Kimberling Area Library.
This “digital only” card can be signed up for online and acts as a digital library card.
“With the digital card, the community may also access a new electronic source from TumbleBooks, which is a provider of eBooks for kids and teens, as well as math learning tools,” said Ayres.
If you’re new to eBooks, that’s OK. At the Kimberling Area Library’s website, there are helpful tips about how to get started.
Visit https://kimberling.biblionix.com/catalog/ to sign up for the “digital only” card and access all of KALibrary’s electronic resources.
For additional help with the library’s digital resources, use the ‘Contact Us’ message form on the Kimberling Area Library’s website.
Visit www.kalib.org for information.
