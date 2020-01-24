Candidates are now set for the April 7 municipal elections, and there will be two races in Branson.
Jan. 21 was the deadlines for candidates to file for city and school board elections. For several days, it appeared Branson would have three races, but one candidate withdrew his name just before Tuesday’s deadline.
In Branson’s Ward 1, incumbent alderman Bill Skains will face a challenge from two candidates: Marshall Howden, who has run for the seat previously, and Willard Harris.
In Ward 2, incumbent Rick Castillon is running to retain his seat, but will face a challenge from Jeff Seay.
In Ward 3, Jamie Whiteis is the only candidate who filed. Current aldermen Brian Clonts did not file. Gary Groman, who had filed for the seat, withdrew his name just moments before the filing deadline Tuesday. On social media, Groman cited several reasons for removing his name, including that he was unable to secure some endorsement he had sought.
There will also be a race in Hollister for mayor. Incumbent David Tate is running to retain his seat, but is being challenged by Blake Bryan Swindall.
Ward 1 Alderman David Honey, and Ward 2 Alderman Phil Carman are running unopposed.
Forsyth will have a race of its own for mayor. Kelly Dougherty, who was appointed in December after longtime mayor Eddie Coleman resigned, will face a challenger in Sherrie R-Veltkamp, who narrowly lost to Coleman last year by a vote of 189-180.
Ward 1 Alderman Larry Moehl and Ward 2 Alderman Cheryl Altis are running unopposed.
In Rockaway Beach, Ward 1 Alderman Jane Peck and Ward 2 Alderman Russell K. Anderson Jr. are the only candidates who filed.
In Kimberling City, Bob Fritz is the only candidate who filed for mayor, Christian Martin is the only candidate who filed for Ward 1 alderman, and Mechele Stump is the only candidate who filed for Ward 2 alderman.
In Merriam Woods, nobody filed for Ward 1, Terri Conner filed for Ward 2, and Louella Kamkar filed for Ward 3.
SCHOOL BOARDS
This year, school boards will have three seats up for election. Branson has five candidates, and only one is an incumbent: Angie Smith. The other candidates are Rod Romine, Joel Merrifield, Lane McConnell and Sonja Myer. Current board members Jeff Smethers and Craig Wescott did not file.
Hollister also has five candidates, including incumbents Jae Jones and Renea Daniels. Other candidates are John Rousselot, Chris Kaempfer and Todd Wright.
Forsyth also has five candidates, including incumbents Brenda Persinger and Ryan Sanders. Other candidates are Nikki Henson, Jayson Fisher and Kristina A. Hagey.
Reeds Spring has only three candidates, all incumbents, so the district is not required to hold an election. The candidates are Adam Blevins, Anne Coleman and Matt Greenwalt.
Kirbyville also has only three candidates and will not be required to hold an election. Their candidates are Joshua Brittain, Rebecca Shrope and Thomas Motley.
Blue Eye also has only three candidates: Steve Patton, Tryan Butler and Jeff Miller. All are incumbents.
The last day to register to vote in the municipal election is March 11, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
