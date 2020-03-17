Three men from Cape Fair have been charged for drug trafficking after they were found with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and other paraphernalia.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported on Saturday, March 14, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Reeds Spring that had been evading them on Highway 248. The three men occupying the vehicle were separated by deputies and their stories of what they were doing did not match.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia, which hold a street value of between $8,000 to $10,000, the release stated.
The three Cape Fair men, identified as Earl Hall, 63, James Allaway, 59, and Toby Stapleton, 38, have all been charged with 2nd Degree Trafficking in Drugs and issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
As of press time, Hall had been released to a bondsman, but Allaway and Stapleton remain incarcerated in the Stone County Jail, according to the press release.
