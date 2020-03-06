An all-new 48 hour film competition is coming to the Ozarks.
In partnership with Ozark Mountain Webfest and the Hollister School District, the Film and Media Collaborative of the Ozarks is hosting the inaugural Reel Madness 48 film competition.
FMCO co-founder Brittney Greer explained how their film competition will work.
“You pretty much have 48 hours to make a film. To edit, film it, all your audio, any special effects you want to add and all that has to take place in that 48 hour time period,” Greer said. “You can’t bring anything that you’ve planned out. Everything has to be done in that 48-hour time period and then submitted in.”
The film competition will start with an official kick-off event at 6 p.m. on March 27 at the Hollister High School Auditorium. At the event, teams will be able to check-in, receive an event overview and be presented with the genre of film they’re going to make.
“SATO 48 (a Springfield-based film competition that takes place in April) does like certain lines you have to have in (their films) and certain props you have to have in there,” said FMCO Co-Founder Shelley Waggener. “We want you to be creative on what you do, but we want you to have the surprise aspect of being able to shoot that weekend. So we draw out your genre ahead of time at the kick-off event Friday night, March 27. So when the teams come in or the teams representative comes in, they will get their genres that night. So that’s the surprise element that we have.”
FMCO Co-Founder Jason Brasier said just some of the genres they’re planning to use include drama, comedy, horror, sci-fi, fantasy and western. Brasier added that if there is an individual who doesn’t have a team, but would like to participate, they’ve come up with a good solution.
“If someone is wanting to do it and not yet part of a team, I’m creating a group on Facebook that will be connected to the Film Collaborative page where they can join and it will be just for Reel Madness,” said Brasier. “If they’re not on a team, they can meet people on there and create teams that way.”
Unlike many 48-hour film competitions, Reel Madness 48 is open to students, ages 12 and up, and adults. Waggener explained why they decided to allow students the chance to participate.
“Students are so creative, and the younger generation really gets social media and they get filming. That’s how they express themselves. So we want to give them the opportunity to get out there and do these things, because a majority of these competitions are for the adult public. So we’re really wanting to get all the schools involved,” said Waggener. “They’re so creative and we looked at some of their work and the stuff they’re doing, they can compete with anybody. So it’s really awesome to give them a creative outlet to do these things. We’ve talked to other schools to get them interested.”
Greer explained that while 48 hour film competitions give participants the opportunity to showcase their abilities as a filmmaker, it’s also a chance for them to have a lot of fun doing something they love.
“It’s just a chance to get together with friends and make something fun and creative and push yourself, because you don’t get a lot of time to prep. It’s a 48-hour thing, and it’s fun to see what you can pull off … and have people see what you’re capable of, when your back’s against the wall,” said Greer. “You come up with things that you wouldn’t normally have a chance to come up with. Because normally you have pre-production and you work your kinks out before hand, so you can get yourself into some silly situations.”
As the Film and Media Collaborative of the Ozarks is a newer organization, Waggener shared that this film competition is just the first of many things they will have to offer.
“A lot of what we’re going to offer with this new collaborative are things like grants to help film makers create projects. We are going to do educational programs that kids and adults, who want to learn this, will be able to intern on a film from beginning to end and learn different jobs as we shoot,” Waggener said. “We’re going to be offering educational courses, so people can learn this as a craft and try to promote from within the film industry and attract people to come here instead of trying to do it the other way.”
The competition deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 and all films must be completed and submitted by that time to qualify. The film screenings and awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Hollister High School. The winning team will be awarded with the ‘Overall Best Film’ award. Second and third places will also be recognized. There will also be an ‘Overall Best Student Film’ award for teams entirely made up of middle and high school students.
The entry fee for each team is $25 and teams can be made up of three to eight people. Teams can enter online at ozarkmtnwebfest.com/reelmadness48 and find rules and additional information by visiting the Film and Media Collaborative of the Ozarks page on Facebook.
