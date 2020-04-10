Everyone is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the city of Branson and its staff.
However, the city of Branson continues working to keep its citizens safe and protect the city for years to come.
“COVID-19 is impacting all cities all around the world. By amending Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal code, our Board of Aldermen acted quickly and decisively to reduce the threat, or flatten the curve, here in Branson to save as many lives as possible,” said Melody Pettit, communications manager for the city of Branson
“We continue to plan and adjust operations as necessary on behalf of our citizens as we work through the COVID-19 situation.”
The city is working to ensure that they still provide their much needed services to everyone who relies on them during this pandemic to make sure everyone’s lives continue to operate as normal as possible.
“Regardless of COVID-19, the professional staff members of the city of Branson continue taking steps to ensure the residents and community members continue to receive the services they expect from all City Departments,” said Pettit.
The city, like many local businesses, are also having to make the hard decisions to lay off workers.
“Every city department continues to assess and adjust budgets in relations to the COVID-19 issues impacting Branson,” said Pettit.
“Some actions already taken include: reducing in staffing, hiring freeze, outside training and travel freeze.”
The safeguarding of city funds to keep the city operational is said to be a very high priority for the city to make sure that Branson remains strong, even through this COVID-19 pandemic.
“A cornerstone of our fiscal responsibility includes maintaining reserves for unexpected situations like this, which provides a buffer allowing the city to continue functioning on behalf of our citizens,” said Pettit.
According to Pettit, residents and community members are encouraged by the city to continue following federal, state and local ordinances and guidelines, including Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal code, as amended, by the Branson Board of Aldermen on March 19.
The complete amended ordinance, “local response” to the COVID-19 situation and some “Frequently Asked Questions” can be found on the city’s website at http://bransonmo.gov/805/Coronavirus-Information.
Visit bransonmo.gov for information.
