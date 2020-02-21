Hot off the heels of the release of their latest album, “The Preface,” Branson-based group Prince Ivan recently learned one of the album’s tracks, “Let Her Be Beautiful,” will be featured in an upcoming film called “The Never List.”
“We recognize what a rare opportunity it is to get a film placement, especially the way it happened,” Prince Ivan member Brydon Brett said. “We definitely have some forward momentum, and we hope to build on this victory and break into some new areas.”
For nearly two years, Brett and his Prince Ivan partner Aaron Ellsworth worked on the album at home in Branson, as well as in California, with several music industry professionals, which is where they met Barry Coffing, a music business entrepreneur who has been involved in most every facet of the music business.
Several years ago, Coffing founded Springboard, a music conference and festival that features panels and workshops that make up a “Band Bootcamp” that puts performers in front of a group of professionals that’s “legitimately unparalleled.”
Through the live pitch session at Springboard events, 25 artists like Prince Ivan have had their music placed in films and TV shows.
“One of the bands we came across while booking Springboard was Prince Ivan, and we just loved the video and song for ‘Let Her Be Beautiful,’” he said. “It was so moving, and impactful. I loved it, so obviously they got my vote to be on stage.”
As fate would have it, Coffing was hard at work putting the finishing touches on a movie called “The Never List,” a film directed by Michelle Mower, who told him it was a film about dealing with loss wrapped in a teen comedy.
According to Coffing, one of the scenes he had yet to find the music for kept popping in his head, and the more he thought about it, the more the Prince Ivan song seemed to work.
“There’s a scene where the love interest invites our main character over to his house, and she sneaks out to be with him, but she’s a good girl, you know,” he said. “And again, with the nature of the film, and it being very pro-woman, you can’t have a ‘booty-shaking, disrespectful song.’ It just doesn’t make sense.
“It needed to be something sweet and romantic, and (Prince Ivan’s) whole vibe is that. The love scene had to be real positive, and again, ‘Let Her Be Beautiful’ just works so well.”
Coffing said the “pro-woman” aspect is one of the most unique features of “The Never List.”
“Another thing that is interesting about this film is 67 % of the shooting crew is female,” Coffing said. “A female director, writer, editor, lead actor, so it’s very female-driven. In fact, I believe two of the three people who financed the film were women. Michelle wanted a female composer, so my daughter ended up writing the entire score. I also added a female music coordinator and music editor.”
“The only men I worked with were the post sound people and Dale Penner who mixed the score. Talk about girl power. ‘Let Her Be Beautiful’ was the perfect love theme for a beautiful story powerfully told by beautiful women.”
Unlike other Springboard licenses, Coffing said Prince Ivan, as well as two other bands who were already booked for Springboard in San Diego, ended up getting their tunes used for the opening title, end title and love scene in the film, before the event.
“These were Springboard artists who got their license before they even got to the conference,” Coffing said. “That has never happened like that before, and we’ve had 25 people get music placed in movies.”
Speaking of Springboard, as Coffing gears up for May’s Springboard Memphis event, he’s using “The Never List” soundtrack as inspiration.
“It’s like a throwback to the great soundtracks back in the day, so I’m playing around with creating a ‘Never List’ stage at the next Springboard at the end of May in Memphis,” he said. “I really hope to use the soundtrack as a way to help build even more anticipation for this film.”
Coffing also said they’re currently taking submissions for bands interested in the Memphis event, slated to be their biggest yet.
“We just opened submissions for the biggest Springboard we’ve ever done,” Coffing said. “It’s going to be five days, and on the fifth day, there will be 10 stages and over 100 bands. We’re taking over Beale Street in Memphis.”
While Coffing is busy with Springboard Memphis, Prince Ivan is gearing up for the next chapter in their music career.
“We’re ready to be famous,” Brett said with a laugh. “We’re grateful to Barry, Musicsupervisor.com and Springboard. We’re grateful for them believing in us, and we’re excited to see where it goes.
“I feel like we’re finally in a position to sprint to some of our goals, and when opportunities present themselves, to actually go through those doors. In the past, we haven’t really been ready, but now we’re in the game. We’re ready to stay in the game and get ahead.”
“They’re incredibly talented, and they have a great sense of brand,” Coffing added. “They’re the perfect guys for what we’re trying to do. They’re smart, nice, talented and hard-working. Plus, they’re trying to take their business seriously.”
As far as “The Never List” goes, the film is complete, and the producers are gearing up to show the film at festivals and other events.
“The movie is great, and the acting is unbelievable,” he said. “The lead actress, Fivel Stewart, doesn’t make a false move during the entire film. She is brilliant. Producers are going to take it out to sort of raise the profile of it, that way they can get a better deal when it’s time to sell it.”
For more information, visit princeivan.com, musicsupervisor.com and springboardfest.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.