A Branson alderman who voiced his opposition to a policy that allows the city’s mayor to change “abstain” votes to “no” votes, recently spoke out about the difficulty he had in sharing information as to how the mayor was allowed to do so in the first place with a member of the public.
Alderman Kevin McConnell presented his alderman report at the last aldermen meeting, and made some of the following statements regarding the city.
“I was recently asked by a constituent in Ward 3 how the Mayor was able to change an ‘abstention’ to a ‘no’ vote,” said McConnell. “I asked our City Attorney Chris Lebeck to explain and cite Branson Municipal Code. He answered me and copied the entire Board of Aldermen, but said that because he marked the email “Confidential/Attorney-Client Privileged” I was not permitted to share the answer with the very individual who had asked me the question.”
According to McConnell, in a memo dated Dec. 13, Lebeck wrote that, ‘a member of the board VIOLATED their duties and obligations to the board and the city by knowingly disclosing this privileged attorney-client communication to (former alderman candidate Gary) Groman without permission of the board to do so. ... In the interest of security and continuity, it is important that we protect privileged communications by keeping them internal to the city of Branson.’
“So, after receiving my ‘reprimand’ from the city attorney, I decided to get an outside legal opinion from a trusted law firm with considerably more municipal law experience than our city attorney, and do you know what I was told?,” said McConnell. “As elected officials, ‘we each’ decide what is confidential/attorney-client privileged, NOT the city attorney!”
Despite an attempt by the Branson Tri-Lakes News to find out who McConnell’s outside legal opinion came from, he said that he is not ready to release that information.
“It is time we stop attempting to conduct city business behind closed doors,” said McConnell. “It is the people’s business and I will continue to seek input and inform, where appropriate, those who are really in charge, the RESIDENTS of Branson.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News requested a response from the city.
In the city’s response, the information provided from Alderman McConnell was labeled as “a bit of misinformation” and statements by City Attorney Chris Lebeck were made to help clarify any possible “misunderstanding” on the topic of the city attorney’s role and attorney-client privilege.
In regards to the city attorney’s role, “under Branson Municipal Code Section 2-156(c)(4) one of my duties is to ‘advise and counsel with the mayor, board and city administrator on all legal matters of the city business,” said Lebeck. “As our municipal code lays out, my client is not the individual board members but the Board of Aldermen as a unified entity.”
On the topic of attorney-client privilege, Lebeck said, “In Missouri, the attorney-client privilege has been set out by statute and that privilege protects ‘any professionally oriented communication between attorney and client regardless of whether it is made in anticipation of litigation or for preparation of trial.’”
Lebeck also went on to say in an email that, “as the Supreme Court of Missouri has stated, ’When a client goes to an attorney and asks him to represent him on a claim which he believes he has against someone or which is being asserted against him, even if he has no knowledge or information about the claim, subsequent communications by the attorney to the client should be privileged… and all of these communications, not just the advice, are essential elements of attorney-client consultation.
“All should be protected.’”
The next Branson Board of Aldermen meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.