While their odditorium’s and other attractions have closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the folks at Ripley’s Believe It or Not are striving to still provide unique experiences that people of all ages can enjoy.
“With so many families staying at home and looking for ways to keep their children entertained, Ripley’s has created a way for guests to engage with us virtually,” said Ripley Entertainment Public Relations Manager Suzanne Smagala-Potts in a press release.
Through online avenues such as Facebook and their website, ripleys.com, Ripley’s Believe It or Not has created a wide variety of entertainment and educational options they’ve codenamed ‘Outside The Odditorium.’
Since Monday, March 23, Ripley’s has provided their Ripley’s Believe It or Not Facebook page followers with daily videos broadcasted via Facebook Live. On Monday, viewers were able to take in a reading session of Moby Dick on Facebook Live, which was read, not from a book, but from six rolls of toilet paper. Believe It or Not, Ripley’s acquired the two-ply novel from Florida resident Dennis Malone who typed all 200,000 words of Herman Melville’s whale-hunting epic, by hand, onto a half dozen rolls of toilet paper, according to ripleys.com.
On the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Facebook page, followers will also be able to catch a drawing session with a Ripley’s cartoonist, take a virtual tour of the Ripley’s warehouse and much more.
Ripley’s Aquariums are also making use of their individual Facebook pages to offer Ripley’s Aquariums at Home via daily Facebook Live videos. Viewers can tune in as Ripley’s Aquarium employees go live for feeding time for the sharks, turtles and sawfish; conduct Q&As with some of the Ripley’s Marine-biologists and take the penguins for a walk. All Facebook Live video events are also being published to the page, so all past videos will be available to view even after the event has concluded.
Over on ripleys.com, parents can find and download an assortment of free educational lessons and craft activities for their young students, including coloring pages, games and educational material on pilot Amelia Earhart, samurai woman, shrunken heads and much more. Online browsers will also find prerecorded videos on ripleys.com featuring some of Ripley’s Believe It or Not’s rarest, weirdest and strangest pieces they’ve ever acquired.
Smagala-Potts added, “These sites will be continuously updated with additional lesson plans and activities throughout the week. We are thankful for the opportunity to deliver free, family-friendly entertainment and educational Ripley’s programs directly to your homes.”
Visit ripleys.com/outside-the-odditorium and ripleyaquariums.com/at-home to view the full schedule of Ripley’s Facebook Live events and all the free downloadable educational and fun materials.
